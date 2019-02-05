Costa Rica ex-leader Oscar Arias accused of sexual assault

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Costa Rican former President and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Oscar Arias has been accused of sexual assault by a nuclear disarmament activist, a charge he denies.

Semanario Universidad of Costa Rica reports that the unidentified woman says the incident took place in 2014 at the ex-president's home. She told the publication that he grabbed her from behind, touched her breasts, began to kiss her and penetrated her with his fingers.

She filed a criminal complaint on Monday

Arias rejected the allegation in a statement Tuesday. He said he has never acted against the will of any woman and has promoted gender equality during his long career in public life.

Arias added that he would have no further public comment, but would present his defense in court.