Corvallis man arrested after pedestrian struck in La Pine

LA PINE, Ore. (AP) — A Corvallis man was arrested for allegedly hitting a pedestrian in La Pine with his Lexus and fleeing the scene.

Deschutes County deputies responded at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of an accident involving a pedestrian near Day Road and Buena Vista Drive.

The Bend Bulletin reports the victim, who was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, said the driver hit him and fled.

Deputies learned the driver lived in La Pine. The vehicle, a 2000 Lexus RX3, was spotted at the boat ramp in La Pine State Park, and 38-year-old Jason Leonard Corona was arrested on charges that include attempted second-degree assault, felony hit and run and reckless endangerment.

The sheriff's office didn't identify the victim, a 30-year-old La Pine man.

It was not immediately clear if Corona has a lawyer.

