Corrections officials say Georgia inmate died after fight

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — Corrections officials say they're investigating an inmate death at a south Georgia prison.

The Department of Corrections said in a news release that investigators believe that 36-year-old Kealy Williams died as a result of injuries suffered in a fight with another prisoner at Valdosta State prison.

The agency says Williams was pronounced dead by emergency medical services at 9:20 p.m. Saturday.

The investigation was ongoing and no further information was provided.

Williams was sentenced in Fulton County to serve life in prison for murder.