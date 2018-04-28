Coroner: Man found dead in apartment fire was stabbed

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities a man found dead in a fire at an apartment complex in South Carolina was stabbed.

The Greenville County Coroner's Office said 61-year-old Kenneth Capps was found unconscious inside his burning apartment in Greenville around 6:45 p.m. Friday and couldn't be revived.

Authorities say the fire appeared to be contained to one apartment in a building and was under control in less than 10 minutes.

Greenville County deputies are investigating the death and fire.

No one else in the apartment complex was injured.