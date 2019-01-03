Cop charged with hitting man at Little League field resigns

TROY, N.Y. (AP) — A police officer charged with assaulting a man during an altercation at an upstate New York Little League field has resigned.

Officials in the city of Troy say Dominick Comitale resigned from the department on Wednesday, a day before he was scheduled for a disciplinary hearing.

Comitale was charged in September after the head of the Little League in the neighboring town of North Greenbush said the off-duty officer elbowed him during a dispute over field cleanup.

A Rensselaer County grand jury indicted Comitale on an assault charge Dec. 24.

His attorney, Bill Roberts, said in a statement that the 10-year veteran resigned because he had lost faith in the justice system.

The city of Troy paid out nearly $175,000 in recent years to settle excessive force allegations lodged against Comitale.