Convictions upheld in shooting that killed 8-year-old girl

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico Supreme Court ruling upholds an Albuquerque man's murder and aggravated assault convictions in a 2013 shooting in which an 8-year-old girl was killed while riding in a vehicle.

The unanimous ruling Thursday upholds David Candelaria's convictions in the killing of Sunni Reza during an altercation between two groups of men, including her father.

Candelaria was sentenced to life in prison plus nine years. He admitted firing two shots in the air and two at the vehicle. One of the shots struck the girl and Candelaria didn't appeal his conviction for shooting at or from a moving vehicle.

The shooting took place as the people in the vehicle encountered other people involved in an earlier confrontation.