Conviction upheld in death of mother, went days without help

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire's Supreme Court has upheld a negligent homicide conviction for a woman whose mother died days after being found on the floor of her mobile home in her own urine and feces.

Katherine Saintil-Brown said the evidence was insufficient for the jury to have convicted her of that charge and two others, criminal neglect of an elderly adult, and failure to report adult abuse. The court disagreed in its opinion Wednesday.

Saintil-Brown was sentenced to two to four years in prison last year. She and her daughter were accused of leaving 75-year-old Nancy Parker on the floor of Parker's Exeter home in 2016.

Hospital staff testified Parker was covered in dried stool and had rotting flesh on her thighs.

Saintil-Brown's lawyer said Parker had issues with poor hygiene and refused help.