Conviction tossed for man who shot tire, claims self defense

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina appeals court has thrown out the conviction of a man who shot another driver's tire in traffic, saying his self-defense rights weren't properly explained to jurors.

The state Court of Appeals granted Charles Ayers a new trial on Tuesday, saying the judge should have told jurors that Ayers had a right to defend himself and to not retreat from the confrontation.

Ayers was convicted of firing into an occupied vehicle. The Army veteran argued he feared for his safety after another driver tailgated him and appeared to try to force him off the road in 2015.

The other driver said Ayers was slowing down and speeding up to block him from passing.