Convicted murderer gets up to 140 years for incest, abuse

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A convicted murderer has been sentenced to up to 140 years in prison for incest and the repeated sexual abuse of a teenage girl.

The Huntington Herald-Dispatch reported Sunday that 37-year-old Granville Ray McCloud was sentenced last week following his November conviction of 21 counts of sexual abuse, sexual assault and incest. Prosecutors say McCloud was on parole for a 1998 murder when he attacked the girl between 2014 and 2015.

McCloud served 15 years for the slaying of 80-year-old Juanita Tia Loretta Hughes, who was found bound, gagged and dead in her Huntington home in 1998. He was released from prison in 2014.

McCloud says the girl made up the allegations and that the lead investigator on the case did not seek the truth.

