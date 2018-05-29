Connecticut troopers cite 900 for speeding over long weekend

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police say they cited 909 people for speeding during the long holiday weekend and arrested 38 people for driving under the influence.

The agency said Tuesday that troopers also responded to 313 accidents, including one crash that killed a person on Route 15 in Meriden.

Troopers stepped up enforcement on roads and highways during the Memorial Day weekend.

Over the same holiday weekend in 2017, troopers cited 719 people for speeding and charged 31 people with driving under the influence.