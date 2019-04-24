Connecticut teen gets 7 years for fatally stabbing brother

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut teenager who fatally stabbed his older brother during a fight has been sent to prison for seven years.

The Hartford Courant reports that that 19-year-old David Carasquillo was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to second-degree manslaughter in the January 2018 death of his brother, 22-year-old Jiram Ortiz.

The Hartford teen had originally been charged with murder but prosecutors say they offered the plea deal because Carasquillo is remorseful.

Police say the brothers got into an argument in a car and punched each other.

Carasquillo ran to the family's apartment. When he realized he had left his phone in the car he grabbed a kitchen knife and went to get it. He encountered Ortiz on the way, the fight resumed, and Carasquillo stabbed his brother in the chest.

___

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com