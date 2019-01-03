Connecticut police officer faces child porn charges

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police officer is facing child pornography charges.

Hamden police say 58-year-old Anthony DeLuise was arrested earlier this week and charged with first-degree possession of child pornography following an investigation that lasted nearly a year.

DeLuise is an officer with the North Branford police, but according to the chief there, has not been on the active duty roster since February.

Local and state police began the investigation last January, and in July investigators executing a search warrant at his home found electronic storage devices containing more than 1,400 images and videos of suspected child pornography.

North Branford acting police Chief James Lovelace called the allegations against DeLuise "disturbing and troublesome."

DeLuise is free on $25,000 bond. No lawyer was listed for him in online public court records.