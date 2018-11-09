Connecticut police investigate Nazi graffiti

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police in a Connecticut city are investigating after several swastikas were found drawn on chalk on city sidewalks.

Stamford Police Lt. Michael Noto tells the Stamford Advocate the words 'good luck' and a heart were written underneath the swastikas found in three locations Thursday, including near the public library.

Noto says police are "outraged."

He says investigators are looking through surveillance footage in an attempt to identify the suspect.

The United Jewish Federation and the Jewish Family Service of Fairfield County sponsored a lecture at the library Thursday evening, but Noto says there was no information that indicated that acts of vandalism were directed at the lecture.

Police did, however, provide a more visible presence at the lecture.

