Connecticut man pleads guilty to killing 16-year-old girl

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A 27-year-old Connecticut man charged with shooting and killing a 16-year-old girl in a moving car has pleaded guilty.

The Republican American reports that Dominique Pittman, of Waterbury, pleaded guilty to murder in the December death of Evalyce Santiago.

Under terms of a plea deal, he faces 35 years in prison at sentencing on Nov. 26.

Authorities say Pittman became angry when Santiago threatened to tell another woman about their relationship.

Pittman told investigators that he and the girl struggled over the gun in the car and it went off. Police became suspicious because he kept changing his story. A gun was found in the car after it crashed into a utility pole and the porch of a home.

Santiago was a student at Wilby High School in Waterbury.

Information from: Republican-American, http://www.rep-am.com