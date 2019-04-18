Connecticut man pleads guilty to illegal gun sales

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut teenager has pleaded guilty to illegally manufacturing guns that he then sold to an undercover federal agent.

Mohammadreza Kamali pleaded guilty Tuesday in a New Haven federal court to dealing firearms without a license.

The U.S. attorney for Connecticut says law enforcement learned that the 18-year-old Willimantic man was offering to sell firearms. Prosecutors say in October and November of last year he sold four AR-15-style rifles to an undercover agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Kamali built the weapons himself by ordering parts on the internet.

He was arrested Nov. 2 and has been released on $50,000 bond.

He faces up to five years in prison at sentencing scheduled for July 9.