Connecticut man gets 90 years for botched robbery killing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who shot another man in the back during a botched robbery has been sentenced to 90 years in prison.

The New Haven Register reports that Bobby Griffin Jr. was sentenced Thursday after a statement by the father of victim Nathaniel Jaywon Bradley was read in court. Bradley's father said his son was the family's joy and his death has "shattered" them.

Authorities say the 25-year-old Griffin wanted to rob someone on the night of Oct. 14, 2013, so he set Bradley up under the guise of a drug deal in New Haven. Griffin shot the 36-year-old Bradley twice in the back with a rifle after demanding the victim give him everything.

Griffin tried to blame two others for the killing, but police determined both were falsely accused.

