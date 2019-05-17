Connecticut man gets 2 years behind bars for killing cat

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man charged with killing his roommate's cat has been sentenced to two years in prison.

WTIC-TV reports that 28-year-old Jonathan Ely, of Bristol, was sentenced Thursday by a judge who said the killing was "beyond my comprehension."

Ely pleaded guilty in March under the Alford doctrine to felony cruelty to animals, meaning he acknowledges there is enough evidence to convict even though he does not agree with the state's case.

Authorities say Ely kicked the 11-month-old cat named Gus with steel-toed boots last August. Ely told police he found the cat in the kitchen cabinets, put it on the floor and "barely touched" it with the toe of his boot to push it away.

The cat's owner, David Farmer, said the killing left him angry and hurt.

