Congo: International arrest warrant for opposition's Katumbi

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congo's government says it has issued an international arrest warrant for opposition leader Moise Katumbi, who has been in exile since 2016.

Justice Minister Alexis Thambwe Mwamba said Thursday that the warrant was issued to several African and European countries.

Katumbi tried to enter Congo before the Aug. 8 deadline to register as a candidate for December's presidential election. He said he was blocked at the border with Zambia.

The justice minister says Katumbi engaged in a "political show" in trying to return.

Katumbi had been a leading presidential contender before fleeing Congo in May 2016 as prosecutors announced their intent to try him on charges of hiring mercenaries, which he denied.

Opposition parties are calling on the government to allow Katumbi to return and stand as a candidate.