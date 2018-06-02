Company settles federal civil fraud lawsuit for $625K

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A company in Virginia accused of submitting false certified payroll reports for work it performed on federal construction and renovation projects has agreed to pay more than $500,000 to the United States to settle a federal civil fraud lawsuit.

A U.S. Attorney's Office news release says James River Air Conditioning Company agreed to pay the United states $625,000 to settle the federal civil fraud lawsuit, which also claimed that the company underpaid its workers.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Friday that the alleged conduct occurred between 2012 and 2015. The United States initiated an investigation after a whistleblower lawsuit was filed. The whistleblower will receive more than $100,000 from the settlement.

James River was subcontracted to perform plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning work on several separate federal renovation and construction projects.

