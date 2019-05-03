Colorado teen gets life in prison for fatally stabbing woman

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A teenager who stabbed a woman to death in northern Colorado has been sentenced to life in prison.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports 17-year-old Aidan von Grabow pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree murder and was immediately sentenced for the Nov. 18, 2017, death of 20-year-old Makayla Grote. Von Grabow will be eligible for parole after 40 years.

Police believe he intended to kill Grote's younger sister, who prosecutors say was on his "death list." Grote answered the door of her Longmont apartment, and von Grabow stabbed and killed her while her sister locked herself in another room.

At one point, von Grabow's attorneys said he was experiencing "involuntary intoxication" at the time of the slaying because of an adverse interaction between acne medication and an antidepressant.

