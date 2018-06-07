Colorado man sentenced for South Dakota reservation slaying

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Colorado man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for killing a woman on South Dakota's Pine Ridge Indian Reservation during an argument in September 2016.

Thirty-seven-year-old Orlando de Macias initially was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Annie Colhoff, who was shot in Pine Ridge village. He eventually pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter.

The Rapid City Journal reports he was sentenced Tuesday. Prosecutors recommended a five-year prison sentence, citing victim misconduct because Colhoff had pursued de Macias and cut him in the leg with a knife.

Federal Judge Jeffrey Viken decided five years wasn't enough because he said de Macias had intended to kill Colhoff, not just defend himself.

