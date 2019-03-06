Colorado lawmakers consider ending little-used death penalty

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, file Photo, state Rep. Tom Sullivan, D-Aurora, front, speaks as Colorado House Majority Leader Alec Garnett, D-Denver, listens during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on a bill to get a "red flag" gun law on the books in Denver. Sullivan and fellow Democrat, Sen. Rhonda Fields also of Aurora, both of whom lost their sons in shootings, oppose a bill to abolish the death penalty in the state, which is up for a hearing before a Senate committee Wednesday, March 6.

DENVER (AP) — Democrats who control Colorado's Legislature are rushing to act on a bill to repeal the state's little-used death penalty, holding a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday just two days after the proposal was introduced.

The fast-track tactic mirrors a contentious Democrat-led proposal to overhaul oil and gas regulations to give local governments more authority over industry operations and to prioritize human and environmental health over energy promotion. That bill was released late Friday and passed a Senate committee early Wednesday over the objections of Republicans and energy industry executives who demanded time to study its content.

Lawmakers have tried before to repeal Colorado's death penalty, which has been applied just twice since 1967. Most recently, Gary Lee Davis died by lethal injection in 1997 for the 1986 kidnapping, rape and murder of a neighbor, Virginia May.

First-term Democratic Gov. Jared Polis supports the 2019 bill. John Hickenlooper, Polis' predecessor and a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, indefinitely delayed the execution of one of three people on Colorado's death row in 2013. Hickenlooper said he had doubts about the fairness of the death penalty and problems in obtaining the drugs required for lethal injection.

Denver Sen. Angela Williams, a bill sponsor, emphasized the fact that all three facing death in Colorado are African Americans as ample evidence of historic racial inequities in the criminal justice system. She also pointed to the difficulty of getting death penalty convictions — a unanimous jury verdict is required — and the cost.

"Our criminal justice system demonstrates racial bias at every step of the process, from the point of arrest all the way through to the point of executions for heinous crimes," Williams said at a Capitol news conference Tuesday.

She was referring to Nathan Dunlap, sentenced to die for the ambush slayings of four people inside an Aurora Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in 1993; and Robert Ray and Sir Mario Owens, convicted of killing Javad Marshall-Fields and his fiancée, Vivian Wolfe, as they drove on a suburban Denver street in 2005.

Marshall-Fields was the son of Rhonda Fields, a former House representative and now a Democratic senator who has vocally supported the death penalty.

"I'm concerned about the process being hurried and rushed," Fields told reporters Tuesday. "This seems a little choreographed to me."

First-term Democratic Rep. Tom Sullivan, whose son, Alex, was killed in the 2012 Aurora theater shooting, also has supported the death penalty.

Sullivan and other survivors were astonished when a jury refused to hand the death penalty to James Holmes, who killed 12 people and wounded 70. Holmes was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The bill would apply to offenses charged on or after July 1.

The threat of the death penalty for felony murder often leads to agreements with prosecutors to enter guilty pleas in exchange for life prison terms.

In November, Christopher Watts was sentenced to three consecutive life terms for killing his pregnant wife and their two young daughters. In October, Scott Ostrem was sentenced to three consecutive life terms for killing three people at a Walmart in suburban Denver.

A proposal to repeal the death penalty this year in neighboring Wyoming's Republican-controlled Legislature drew far more support from lawmakers there than ever before. Lawmakers cited cost and argued it may not deter violent crime. Wyoming's House passed death-penalty repeal but it failed in the Senate.