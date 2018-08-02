https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Colorado-Springs-police-officer-shot-and-13125977.php
Colorado Springs police officer shot and critically wounded
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Officials in central Colorado say a Colorado Springs police officer was shot and critically wounded early Thursday.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says the officer was in surgery while the suspect sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The shooting happened when officers responded to a report of shots fired east of downtown Colorado Springs just before 3 a.m.
Colorado Springs Police Chief Pete Carey and Mayor John Suthers planned a news conference Thursday morning.
