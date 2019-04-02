Colorado Senate nixes death penalty repeal bill

DENVER (AP) — Colorado's Senate has indefinitely postponed consideration of a death penalty repeal bill, apparently lacking the votes to remove the little-used capital punishment from the books.

The Colorado Sun reports Democratic Sen. Julie Gonzales, a sponsor, requested Tuesday that further consideration of the bill be postponed until May 4 — a day after the 2019 Legislative session ends.

Democrats have a 19-16 majority in the Senate. But at least one, Sen. Rhonda Fields, had vowed to oppose the bill. At least four other party members hadn't publicly committed to vote for repeal.

Lawmakers have tried before to repeal Colorado's death penalty, which was last used in 1997. They cite the cost of capital punishment cases and racial disparities in sentencing.

