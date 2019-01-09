Colombia's peace court weighs truth, justice and mistrust

Human rights activists arrive to deliver a report about violent acts during the conflict in the Uraba region, at the Special Peace Tribunal headquarters in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. Victims of the conflict are providing testimony of the war that gripped Colombia to the Special Peace Jurisdiction that remains one of the thorniest aspects of peace.

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Armando Acuna arrived at Colombia's nascent peace tribunal to tell the story of his kidnapping, carrying the chain rebels used to hold him captive for nearly two years.

Former congresswoman Clara Rojas brought her written memoirs containing a tale of survival and childbirth in the jungle that, she admitted to judges, she hesitated to tell again, fearful of reopening old wounds.

Olga Esperanza Rojas brought an agonizing plea: An appeal to find her soldier husband who disappeared over two decades ago.

One by one, many of the victims of Latin America's longest-running armed conflict are providing brutal testimony to a new Special Peace Jurisdiction that is one of the most controversial aspects of the 2016 peace accord between Colombia's government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.