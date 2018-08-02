Coalition offers $3K reward to help solve Utah cold cases

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A coalition of lawyers, investigators, volunteers and companies is offering a $3,000 reward for information that solves or leads to convictions in any of the 200 cold cases lingering in Utah.

The founders of Utah Cold Case Coalition announced the reward Tuesday while gathered with family members of victims of unsolved killings and disappearances.

Karra Porter, one of the coalition's founders, says rewards have never been offered for most of the cold cases. She says many of the cases have stayed unsolved because families were unable to bring attention to the crimes.

The coalition is hoping its efforts will be aided by "Rosie's Law," which the state Legislature passed earlier this year to create a statewide database of cases that have gone unsolved for at least three years.