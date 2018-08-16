Coach charged with aggravated statutory rape resigns

SCOTTS HILL, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a football coach charged with statutory rape by an authority figure has resigned.

Henderson County Schools Superintendent Steve Wilkinson tells news outlets Daniel Duncan turned in his letter of resignation Tuesday. Wilkinson says Duncan taught history and was promoted to head football coach at Scotts Hill High School last year.

County Sheriff's Capt. Tracey Grisham says they were alerted to a possible relationship between a teacher and a student who has since graduated. Grisham says their evidence was enough to arrest Duncan on the statutory rape by an authority figure charge. The sheriff's office says Duncan was also charged with aggravated statutory rape.

An attorney representing Duncan says they're looking forward to addressing the accusations in court and are confident in the outcome.