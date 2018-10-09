Clovis man gets life prison sentence in fatal 2017 stabbing

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — A Clovis man convicted of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a woman at an apartment complex last year has been sentenced to life in prison.

Prosecutors say 52-year-old Lorenzo Martinez was sentenced Tuesday after a Curry County jury last Thursday also found him guilty of criminal sexual penetration.

Martinez may be eligible for parole in 30 years.

If released, he would have to register as a sex offender for life and serve a term of parole from five years to life.

Clovis police say Martinez confessed to stabbing 57-year-old Mary Neal, who was found dead on a bed in an apartment in February 2017.

They say Martinez contacted officers to report that he stabbed a woman multiple times and then had sex with her twice after she died.