Clallam County jail sees increase in inmate attacks on staff

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — A jail in northwest Washington state has seen a surge in assaults on staff by inmates.

The Peninsula Daily News reports the Clallam County jail has recorded eight attacks on jail staff this year, with six occurring during a one-week period last month.

The jail recorded four attacks on staff last year.

Chief Corrections Deputy Wendy Peterson says an inmate punched a counselor more than 15 times during a private interview last month, causing the jail to change policy to require barriers during such meetings. She says the other jail staff attacked recently received minor injuries.

Peterson says the three inmates involved in the six most recent attacks were new to the jail and are facing charges.

