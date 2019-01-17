Civil case venue change granted for man acquitted in killing

LAUREL, Miss. (AP) — Court documents say a man acquitted in his girlfriend's death has had his request granted that the civil case against him be moved to another location in Mississippi.

WDAM-TV quotes the documents in a Wednesday report . The documents say Gregory Burroughs had requested a venue change for the wrongful death lawsuit Katherine Sinclair's family brought against him.

Burroughs was found not guilty of manslaughter last year in Sinclair's 2017 shooting death. Her family filed the civil suit before the trial.

The documents say Burroughs asked the civil case be moved because local news coverage and pervasive public prejudice would not allow him to get a fair trial in Jones County. They say a county circuit court judge granted his request Jan. 7.

The courts will determine the case's new venue.

