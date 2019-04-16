City official appeals suspension over misconduct allegations

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) — A city worker of Warner Robins, Georgia, is appealing his unpaid suspension over allegations that he falsely reported crimes and lied to authorities during a criminal investigation.

The Telegraph reports 54-year-old Regional Development Authority Director Gary Lee has asked for a hearing with Mayor Randy Toms.

Lee was arrested last month on the charges, which stem from an investigation into allegations of misconduct Lee made against a co-worker in June.

An indictment says he falsely reported forgery, prompted a notary public to issue a false certificate, lied to authorities and lied about signing an employment form consenting to random drug and alcohol screenings.

Mayor's office spokeswoman Mandy Stella says a hearing date hasn't been set yet. Lee's attorney, Preston Lee Haliburton, says the charges are based on a misunderstanding.

Information from: The Telegraph, http://www.macontelegraph.com