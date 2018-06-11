City employee's arrest prompts questions about oversight

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Officials in Stamford are demanding answers about the oversight of the city's credit accounts after the arrest of a city employee for misusing funds.

The Stamford Advocate reports the city's marina supervisor, Sean Elumba, was arrested last week for allegedly buying items on city credit then reselling them and pocketing the proceeds.

Sal Gabriele, a member of the city's board of finance, says the arrest raises questions about whether the same thing could happen in other departments. He wants to know how many employees have access to similar accounts.

Elumba's attorney says Elumba was encouraged to spend all of his department's budgeted funds to ensure the budget wouldn't be cut the next year. But he said Elumba was not using that as an excuse to justify taking money for himself.



