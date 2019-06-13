https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Church-vandalized-with-spray-painting-of-satanic-13987862.php
Church vandalized with spray-painting of satanic messages
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson police are investigating vandalism that left satanic messages spray-painted on walls and doors off a church.
Police were collecting evidence Thursday at Flowing Wells Assembly of God church.
No immediate arrest was made and police said they wanted to hear from anybody with information.
