China sentences 6 foreigners for drugs; Canadian gets death

BEIJING (AP) — A court in southern China has handed down sentences to at least six foreigners involved in a global methamphetamine operation, including a Canadian sentenced to death.

The Jiangmen Intermediate People's Court on Tuesday sentenced 11 people who produced more than 63 kilograms (139 pounds) of the illegal drug. Among them were one American and four Mexicans.

All were given life or suspended death sentences. The court statement did not make clear which individual received what sentence.

The Canadian was identified as "Fan Wei," but it was unclear whether that's the person's legal name.

Another person, identified as Wu Ziping, was also sentenced to death. The court did not give Wu's nationality.

China sentenced Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg to death in January in a separate drug smuggling case that strained relations.