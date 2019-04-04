Child of missing Colorado woman will stay with grandparents

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (AP) — Colorado court officials say a girl will temporarily remain with her maternal grandparents as prosecutors pursue a murder charge against the 1-year-old's father in her mother's death.

A judge continued the temporary custody arrangement during a closed hearing on Thursday. A state courts spokesman says the next custody hearing is set for June 13.

The girl's father, 32-year-old Patrick Frazee, is charged with murdering 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth. He has not entered a plea yet.

Berreth's body has not been found. She was last seen near her home near Colorado Springs on Nov. 22.

Investigators testified during a Feb. 19 court hearing that Frazee's girlfriend told police he used a baseball bat to fatally beat Berreth, then burned her body and planned to dump the remains in a landfill or river.