Child care provider charged with injuring baby

WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) — A Willison day care provider is accused of critically injuring a baby in her care.

Twenty-two-year-old Corey Gardner is charged with felony child abuse involving a 2-month-old child in November. Police say the child had a brain injury, a broken arm and retinal bleeding. The child was initially taken to a Bismarck hospital and later transferred to a children's critical care hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Court documents say the child's parents told police their baby had a cold but was otherwise fine when dropped off for daycare, but was unresponsive and difficult to wake when they picked up their child.