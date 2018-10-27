Chicago police monitor synagogues after Pittsburgh shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says that police are keeping a close eye on synagogues in the city after a man went on a deadly shooting spree at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

In a news release, Emanuel stressed that the police were paying special attention to the synagogues only as a precaution. He says there have been "no threats to religious institutions in Chicago at this time."

Emanuel's announcement came after a man opened fire during a baby naming ceremony on Saturday morning at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

Officials there have said several people were killed and six others — including four police officers who rushed to the scene — were injured.

The suspected gunman was taken into custody.