Chicago officer shot in vest, injured after traffic stop

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say an officer is hospitalized after being shot in his bulletproof vest following a traffic stop on the city's South Side.

The officer and the male suspected in Tuesday's shooting were both shot in an exchange of gunfire in the Gresham neighborhood.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the officer was expected to make a full recovery. His bulletproof vest took the brunt of the bullet's impact when he was shot following a traffic stop.

Officers returned fire and struck the suspect, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Tuesday's shooting comes one day after three people, including Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez, were shot to death at Mercy Hospital & Medical Center by a man who was also fatally shot at the hospital.