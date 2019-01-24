Chicago-area officer shoots man who pointed gun at police

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Police say an officer shot and wounded a man who pointed a gun at them at a strip mall in suburban Chicago.

The Naperville Police Department says officers responded Wednesday night to a report of a suspicious person and found the 27-year-old man holding a gun to his head in the parking lot.

Officers tried to talk with him and police say he moved toward them and pointed the gun at them. Police say one of the officers shot the man and he was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in serious but stable condition. No one else was injured. The shooting is under investigation.