Charges voided against man who brought gun to park protest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama city has dismissed charges against a former high school teacher accused of brandishing a handgun at an immigration rally.

Shane Ryan Sealy had been accused of reckless endangerment and menacing at a "Keep Families Together" rally June 30 in Huntsville's Big Spring Park. Prosecutors said Sealy marched around the park holding a sign referring to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. They said he pulled a gun after a confrontation with a protester.

He was convicted in November in Huntsville Municipal Court and sentenced to 160 days in jail and two years' probation.

Al.com reports Sealy appealed, and attorney Joshua Graff said Friday the case had been "nolle prossed by the city," which means abandoned or dismissed.

The City Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.