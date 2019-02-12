Charges against ex-Wyoming football player involve 2 women

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Court documents show the sexual assault and sexual battery charges filed last week against former Wyoming defensive end Carl Granderson involve two women.

According to an affidavit filed in Albany County Circuit Court, Granderson made unwanted sexual contact with the students while they slept at an off-campus apartment in November.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that it obtained the affidavit through a public records request.

Granderson hasn't entered a plea. The law firm representing him did not respond to calls seeking comment.

Granderson recorded 35.5 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks during his college career at Wyoming and was named to the All-Mountain West Conference second team at end of last season.

He played in the Senior Bowl and was invited to the NFL scouting combine before the NFL Draft.

