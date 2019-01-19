https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Charges-accuse-Salt-Lake-City-man-of-3-killings-13547042.php
Charges accuse Salt Lake City man of 3 killings in 2014
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Salt Lake City man is accused of killing three other men who haven't been seen since Nov. 1, 2014.
Authorities on Friday announced the arrest of 53-year-old Richard Christopher on murder and other charges in the killings of 34-year-old Levi Collins, 35-year-old Danny "Kiko" Gallegos and 23-year-old and Braden Emerson. Their bodies haven't been found.
According to charging documents, Gallegos had $200,000 with him to buy a house when he disappeared.
Charging documents say the victims' remains were burned, some at a campground and some at a crematorium.
Online court records don't list a defense attorney for Christopher who could comment on the allegations.
