Charge reduced against man who lost diplomatic immunity

NEW YORK (AP) — The top charge against a man who lost his diplomatic immunity after he was charged in a domestic violence case has been reduced to a misdemeanor.

The New York Post reports that a felony assault charge against Youseff Amroche was reduced Monday in Manhattan Criminal Court.

The newspaper said a prosecutor told a judge there was insufficient evidence to support the felony charge.

The 37-year-old Amroche, who is Moroccan, was arrested last week. The Post reported his arrest stemmed from a Dec. 8 encounter at home with his wife, who works as a secretary for a United Kingdom diplomatic and is protected by diplomatic immunity. The immunity extends to her spouse.

The newspaper said British authorities granted the rare lifting of diplomatic immunity. The Post said Amroche's lawyer declined comment.