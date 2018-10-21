Chandler police searching for suspect after man fatally shot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Chandler say they are searching for a suspect in a homicide case.

They say a man was found with a gunshot wound about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His name and age haven't been released yet.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an argument between the victim and suspect who knew each other.