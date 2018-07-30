Championship rings taken in burglary of Scott Frost's house

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — New Nebraska football coach Scott Frost has had an estimated $165,000 in memorabilia taken from his home in Lincoln.

Lincoln police told the Lincoln Journal Star on Monday that burglars entered the home through the unlocked garage between Friday at 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday.

Capt. Jeri Roeder said two Nebraska championship rings, 10 Oregon championship rings, two Central Florida championship rings, five pairs of Air Jordan shoes and a gaming console are missing.

Roeder said Frost and his family don't live in the home yet because it is under renovation.

No arrests have been made.

