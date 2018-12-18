Chamberlain woman sentenced for embezzling from tribe

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A Chamberlain woman has been sentenced to four years of probation for embezzling from the Crow Creek Sioux tribe.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 53-year-old Lana Steele also was ordered to pay $11,500 in restitution.

Authorities say Steele stole from the Crow Creek District Business Committee while serving as treasurer over a two-year period beginning in November 2013.