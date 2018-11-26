Catholic Supply attack suspect makes first court appearance

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The man accused of sexually assaulting two women and fatally shooting another at a Catholic store in St. Louis County asked for a public defender during his first court appearance.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 53-year-old Thomas Bruce appeared in shackles Monday and said little while the 17 charges against him were read.

He told the judge he hasn't spoken to a lawyer and requested a public defender.

Bruce, of rural Jefferson County, is charged with first-degree murder and multiple counts of sodomy, armed criminal action, kidnapping, burglary and tampering.

Prosecutors allege he entered the Catholic Supply store Nov. 19 and tried to force the three women to perform sex acts on him. Investigators say one woman, 53-year-old Jamie Schmidt of House Springs, was fatally shot when she refused.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com