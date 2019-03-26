Case of ex-priest convicted of altar boy abuse back in court

ALFRED, Maine (AP) — The case of a former Massachusetts priest who was convicted of sexually assaulting an altar boy in Maine years ago is due to return to court later this week.

Ronald Paquin was found guilty of 11 of 24 counts of gross sexual misconduct in November and has been awaiting sentencing. The case is expected in York County Superior Court in Alfred on Friday.

Paquin's sentencing was delayed when his attorney filed a motion requesting a mental health evaluation. A judge granted the request.

A pair of men who testified during Paquin's trial said they were altar boys when the priest invited them on trips in the 1980s and assaulted them repeatedly. Paquin also spent more than a decade in a Massachusetts prison for sexually abusing an altar boy there.