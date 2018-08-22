Carjacked vehicle used in killing of teen on his birthday

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say a stolen vehicle was used by someone in the killing of a St. Louis teenager on his 17th birthday.

KSDK-TV reports that the 2009 4-door Pontiac linked to the killing of Armond Latimore had been stolen in an Aug. 2 carjacking. Latimore was shot outside a restaurant about 1 p.m. Saturday — his birthday. He posted online about an hour earlier that that he was glad to make it to his birthday after all he'd been through.

His mother, Chandra Payne, said that after the shooting, she found a paper her son wrote for school about a bully who wouldn't stop harassing him.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is urged to call a tips hotline.

___

