Woman dies after crashing car into Fall River apartments

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A woman has died after crashing her car into a Fall River apartment building, starting a fire.

The accident happened at the Four Winds Apartments on North Main Street in Fall River on Tuesday morning

The Bristol County District Attorney's Office says emergency crews arrived at the scene to find the 72-year-old woman from Fall River dead inside the vehicle. Her name was not immediately released publicly.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in critical condition. The district attorney's office says it appears that no occupants of the apartment building were injured.

Several apartment units were damaged by the crash and fire.

The American Red Cross is helping residents who are displaced.

The investigation is ongoing.